Splatoon 3 x Pokemon Start Date and Time: When Is the Next Splatfest?

With the first Splatoon 3 Splatfest proving to be quite a success, Nintendo has wasted no time in announcing the next event, only this one has a crossover that gives players an important decision to make. When taking part in the Splatoon 3 x Pokemon Splatfest, do you choose Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type? Here’s when you’ll need to make that decision.

When is the Splatoon 3 x Pokemon Splatfest?

The Splatoon 3 x Pokemon Splatfest begins at 4 PM PT on November 11, 2022, and ends at 4 PM PT on November 13. Taking place a week before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, the event gives players a choice of three teams: Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type. While this has no bearing on your strengths and weaknesses, it will make a difference as to whether you’re firing blue, orange, or green paint.

For those who haven’t taken part in a Splatfest before, the rules are fairly similar to Turf Wars, only this time the battle can take place between three teams. The aim is to cover as much of the stage in paint as you possibly can with the winning team getting in-game goodies. Whether you win or lose, you’ll receive some in-game goodies for taking part anyway, although these haven’t been specified.