Overwatch 2 Endorsements: What Do Endorsement Levels Do?

Endorsements were introduced in Overwatch to reduce toxicity amongst the player community and reward players for their sportsmanship. While the system returns in Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment has made some changes, including introducing Endorsement Levels. How do Endorsements work in Overwatch 2?

What do endorsements do in Overwatch 2?

Players can give Endorsements to fellow team members to reward positive behavior. Whereas Overwatch had three types of Endorsements, Overwatch 2 now has just a single Endorsement that can be given to two players at the end of a match. To prevent people from boosting the Endorsements, players can only endorse the same player once in a 12-hour period and they can only be given to teammates, not enemies. Those giving endorsements will be rewarded with Battle Pass XP.

Endorsement Levels are a new addition too. The more Endorsements a player receives, the higher their Endorsement Level up to a maximum of level 5. Endorsement Levels also reward Battle Pass XP, with more XP rewarded at higher levels. Players can check their Endorsement Level by heading into their Career Profile and selecting the Overview tab. Other players’ Endorsement Levels, including friends and recent teammates, can also be seen in the Social Menu.