Overwatch Characters Locked Bug: Why Are My Heroes Locked?

If your Overwatch characters are locked, there’s no sure fix right now. Blizzard has said that logging out of your account and logging back in could help if your heroes are locked. However, many who are affected by the bug are reporting that it doesn’t work.

Is there a way to fix my heroes being locked in Overwatch 2?

Those who own the original Overwatch are supposed to have all the heroes from that game available in Overwatch 2. Those new to the game must earn the characters via the First Time User Experience. Unfortunately, it seems like a bug prevents heroes from unlocking for some of those who should have them (or even relocks them for some).

The most frustrating part of this is that, for some, the bug doesn’t allow those affected to unlock the original Overwatch characters at all, even through the FTUE process. They’ll be stuck with the 13 starter heroes until Blizzard finally patches the issue.

The only silver lining is that those who own the battle pass might find that Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Sojourn are also available. However, this bug can strike anytime, even if you’ve already been playing Overwatch 2 for a while. There’s no official word as to what triggers it, so if it happens to you, the only thing you can do is try to log out and log into your account again and hope Blizzard fixes it fast.