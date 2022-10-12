Will We Get a LittleBigPlanet PC Release Date After Sackboy Launches?

After a Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC port was announced, fans of the franchise hoped a LittleBigPlanet PC release date would be possible too. It’s been almost a decade since any main games were released in the series, with the last being LittleBigPlanet 3 in 2014. The big question is whether Sony would bankroll porting such an old game or not.

Will LittleBigPlanet Come to PC?

Any new LittleBigPlanet games have a good chance of coming to PC. Even big exclusives like God of War and the Horizon games are getting PC ports these days. However, we estimate that the chances of Sony porting LittleBigPlanet 3 to PC are pretty slim.

The last patch for the game was released on October 5, 2021, and it hasn’t been supported with new content in quite some time. It still has a small following, but it’s much more likely that Sony would bring Media Molecule’s latest game, Dreams, to PC before LBP3.

Fortunately, Sony still obviously values the LBP franchise and considers Sackboy to be one of the PlayStation’s unofficial mascots. So, we’ll likely see another game in the series sooner or later. While nothing has been announced (or leaked) about a new LBP, it seems like it’s just a matter of time before we see one hit the PS5.