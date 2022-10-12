Marauders: Which Weapons and Items to Keep

Our list of items and weapons to keep in Marauders will keep you from making some costly mistakes. Many questlines require you to hand in items or kill a specific number of enemies with a particular weapon much like Escape from Tarkov. Some of these are hard to find, and you’ll be kicking yourself if you sell them before you know you need them.
Which items to keep in Marauders for contracts
This is a list of the items we’ve had to turn in for contracts. This isn’t a complete list since we haven’t finished every available quest in the game, but we’ll keep adding to it.
We’ll also not be going into spoilers on where to find the items or the details of the quests. Just know that if you see these, you should keep them in your stash.
- 1911 Stamp Pistols x3
- CA Intel x1
- Copper Coin x8
- Folded Light Bags x3
- Golden Miner’s Ring x1
- M2 Helmet x2
- Metal Sheet x3
- Motor Oil x1
- Nickel Ore x1
- Silver Coin x1
- Transmitter x3
Items to keep for Zero to Hero
Not all the goals in the Zero to Hero questline in Marauders require you to turn in items, but we’ll list the ones you need to hold on to in order below.
- Junk Scraps x3
- Metal Sheets x8
- Silver Coin x1
- Ration Crates x3
- Biscuit Tins x3
- M1 Flak Rigs x3
- Toolkits x9
- Nuclear Material x1
- Methamphetamine x12
- Mosin Obrez Pistols x5
- U.A. Intel Documents x3
- Gold Bullion x1
- Medical Crates x3
- Jewellery Boxes x8
Weapons to keep in Marauders
You’ll also run into many objectives in Marauders that ask you to “kill x enemy type with y gun.” Some of these weapons can be crafted or traded for, but others you’ll need to find out on raids. Remember that weapons degrade, so you might want to keep a few of each of these on hand.
- 1911 Government Pistol
- BAR
- Bowie Knife
- Heavy MG-42
- Heavy Thompson
- M1 Para Rifle
- Machete
- Trenchgun