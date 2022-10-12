Marauders: Which Weapons and Items to Keep

Our list of items and weapons to keep in Marauders will keep you from making some costly mistakes. Many questlines require you to hand in items or kill a specific number of enemies with a particular weapon much like Escape from Tarkov. Some of these are hard to find, and you’ll be kicking yourself if you sell them before you know you need them.

Which items to keep in Marauders for contracts

This is a list of the items we’ve had to turn in for contracts. This isn’t a complete list since we haven’t finished every available quest in the game, but we’ll keep adding to it.

We’ll also not be going into spoilers on where to find the items or the details of the quests. Just know that if you see these, you should keep them in your stash.

1911 Stamp Pistols x3

CA Intel x1

Copper Coin x8

Folded Light Bags x3

Golden Miner’s Ring x1

M2 Helmet x2

Metal Sheet x3

Motor Oil x1

Nickel Ore x1

Silver Coin x1

Transmitter x3

Items to keep for Zero to Hero

Not all the goals in the Zero to Hero questline in Marauders require you to turn in items, but we’ll list the ones you need to hold on to in order below.

Junk Scraps x3

Metal Sheets x8

Silver Coin x1

Ration Crates x3

Biscuit Tins x3

M1 Flak Rigs x3

Toolkits x9

Nuclear Material x1

Methamphetamine x12

Mosin Obrez Pistols x5

U.A. Intel Documents x3

Gold Bullion x1

Medical Crates x3

Jewellery Boxes x8

Weapons to keep in Marauders

You’ll also run into many objectives in Marauders that ask you to “kill x enemy type with y gun.” Some of these weapons can be crafted or traded for, but others you’ll need to find out on raids. Remember that weapons degrade, so you might want to keep a few of each of these on hand.