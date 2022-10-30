Best Scary Netflix Horror Films (2022) to Watch This Halloween

If you’re preparing yourself for a spooky marathon of terrifying fun this Halloween, then you are probably looking for some scary horror films to enjoy when October 31 comes around. With plenty to choose from on Netflix, we’ve taken a look at some of the best horror films available on the streaming platform for Halloween 2022.

Eli (2019)

Eli is a troubled young boy. He lives his life completely shut off from the outside world due to a crippling health condition, which his parents have tried to aid at every opportunity. Having run out of options, they turn to a doctor who uses experimental treatment at her private facility, hoping that Eli can be cured. It quickly becomes apparent to the child, however, that he isn’t the first to undergo the treatments, and those who came before him may have resulted in fatal consequences.

The movie enjoys some genuinely jaw-dropping moments, and the twist as it reaches its conclusion isn’t something that many people could have predicted. There are a handful of effective jump scares, but the real terror in this film lies in the truth of the story.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

If you’re looking for a fresh take on an old classic, then look no further. Texas Chainsaw Massacre takes the raw violence of the original and combines it with modern day tropes, resulting in a must-see film for any fan of the horror genre.

This 2022 release serves as a direct sequel to the original 1974 film, with the murderous Leatherface having settled down under the wing of a mother figure in a Texas ghost town. When influencers turn up looking to breathe new life into the area, however, the slayings start all over again. It doesn’t take long for gore levels to reach their peak in this slasher that does well to pay tribute to its roots, while also standing on its own two feet.

In the Tall Grass (2019)

Based on a Stephen King and Joe Hill novella of the same name, Canadian supernatural horror In the Tall Grass is perfect for those looking for a scary movie experience unlike anything they’ve seen before. When a brother and sister hear the cries of a lost child inside a field of tall grass, things go from strange to entirely f**ked up.

Buckle up for a psychological rollercoaster of emotions, as paranoia seeps in for the characters on screen, and the audience at home. Though the scares are more subtle, they are the sort that will keep you up at night as you ponder your very own existence (and whether or not to talk that walk through the local woodland tomorrow.)

Apostle (2018)

Nowadays, folk horror movies are a dime a dozen, but few are as effective as the 2018 period folk flick, Apostle. Starring the likes of Dan Stevens, Lucy Boynton, and Michael Sheen, it boasts an impressive roster of talent, and thankfully the story lives up to the hype.

Set in 1905, the film follows the journey of one man who attempts to infiltrate a cult on a remote island, in a bid to rescue his sister. This makes for some extremely tense sequences, mixing psychological with the supernatural, and throwing in some lashes of gore for good measure. You won’t come away from this one disappointed or confused.

His House (2020)

Horror films that have an important message for modern-day society are becoming more prevalent, and that’s exactly what those who watch His House will get. On the surface, the movie is one about a refugee couple from South Sudan, who are struggling but thankful for their new life in an English town. It is the evil that lurks within their new home, however, that will cause them the most heartache.

Throwing politics and morality into a blender with haunted house scares and the supernatural sounds like a recipe for disaster, but it all combines for one of the most emotional horror movie experiences you could have. Because at the end of the day, what’s scarier than the actual world we live in?