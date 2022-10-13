Urusei Yatsura Episode 1 Release Date and Time on HiDive

With the news that Urusei Yatsura would be making a return in fall 2022, came a scurrying from anime fans for information on the series. Now we know exactly when episode 1 will be released on streaming platform HiDive. Here is when you will be able to watch the first episode of the show with English subs.

Urusei Yatsura episode 1 will premiere on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Japan. Fans across the globe will be able to access the first episode on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The release time will of course vary depending on where you are in the world. Here is the release time for different time zones:

11:20 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

12:20 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

1:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time

2:20 p.m. Eastern Time

7:20 p.m. British Standard Time

8:20 p.m. Central European Summer Time

11:50 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Invader Girl Lum is back, bringing with her an eclectic cast of characters. Ataru Moroboshi is an incredible unlucky young man, and that continues when a fleet of alien invaders known as the Oni threaten planet Earth. With Ataru selected to represent humanity in a duel, he must go up against Lum in a game of tag. Suddenly, his luck turns, when he claims victory.

This stroke of luck doesn’t last, however, as when Ataru makes a promise to marry his girlfriend, Lum mistakes it as a plea to marry her. She likes the idea and uses her influence to move in with him. Ataru must learn to keep both his girlfriend and Lum happy, but that is easier said than done – especially for a man like Ataru who flirts with every girl he’s given the opportunity to talk to!

Urusei Yatsura has been confirmed to have 12 episodes, which will release every Thursday up until the season 1 finale at the end of December. After episode 1, the new installments will come to HiDive 50 minutes earlier than the debut.