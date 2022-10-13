Slack Threads Stays Unread: How to Fix Missing Threads

There’s a new bug in Slack where your Threads stay stuck on unread. Additionally, when you look at the Threads section, one or more of the latest will be missing. Unfortunately, this means Slack will continue to have the unread icon until you fix it.

How to fix Slack Threads staying unread

There’s currently no way to permanently fix the Slack threads staying unread bug. However, there is a way to fix it temporarily at another user’s expense:

First, find the thread that isn’t appearing in the Threads section.

Reply to it.

Hope someone else doesn’t reply to it.

When you reply to the thread, it’ll cause the unread notification to go away. However, if someone else replies to it, you’ll be back at square one.

Unfortunately, logging out and in or closing the Slack app doesn’t do anything to alleviate the issue. It’ll persist across devices and can appear at any time.

Hopefully, the devs will work out a solution for this quickly. It’s a major distraction for those who use the app on iOS or Mac since the icon will continuously look like you have a message. Fortunately, the fix above works great as long as no one replies to the thread. However, if they do, then they’ll be hit with the same bug.