Scorn: Is There a Way to Manual Save?

You can technically perform a manual save in Scorn. However, there’s no official way to save your game manually, and there aren’t multiple slots. As such, it’s finicky, and it doesn’t always work.

How to manual save in Scorn

To trigger a save manually in Scorn, you just have to quit to the main menu. If everything goes right, the game will pick up at the same point you exited at. However, this isn’t so much performing a manual save as it is triggering the autosave at will. So, don’t expect to be able to pick from several slots. As soon as you load, that save is pretty much history (unless you immediately quit again).

You can’t really trust this method of saving, though. Scorn typically autosaves at checkpoints. You’ll encounter these fairly regularly, but there are some points in the game where there are some pretty big gaps. The game’s way to make up for this is to create an autosave when you exit. However, in our experience, this doesn’t always trigger correctly. In around one of every five exit saves, we found ourselves back at the previous checkpoint when we loaded. So, be prepared to lose at least a bit of progress when quitting the game.