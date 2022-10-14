Scorn: How to Heal and Find More Health Orb Charges

You won’t need to learn how to heal in Scorn until an hour or so into the game. In fact, you might not notice you have a health meter until this point. However, you’ll eventually find yourself hurting, and you’ll want to know what item heals you and how to stock back up on red orbs so you can regain more HP down the road.

How do you heal in Scorn?

You’ll also get the item that heals you in Scorn when you get the key. The tick-like creature is basically your satchel and carries healing charges and ammo for all your guns. Unfortunately, this game has no tutorials, so you’re stuck figuring it out on your own.

However, the tick comes with no red orbs, so you can’t do any healing quite yet. It’ll be a little bit before you get the chance.

How to get more health charge orbs

Your dude is not that great at combat in Scorn, and you won’t find much ammo. So, you’ll probably find yourself needing more health charges fairly often. These can be obtained by hooking the tick up to certain dispensers you’ll find scattered throughout the game. The first appears shortly after the parasite damages you for the first time when you’re heading back to the game’s starting area. It should happen not too long after you leave the location where you find the tick.

When the parasite damages you in Scorn, look nearby to find a machine on the wall. When you interact with it, you can hook it up to the tick, and it’ll replenish four red orbs, each of which heals two segments on your health bar.