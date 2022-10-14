Is The Little Mermaid 2023 Live-Action Movie Flounder Real?

The Little Mermaid live-action movie doesn’t hit Disney Plus until May 2023 but fans have already had the first official trailer and poster for the latest classic Disney animated movie adaptation. However, are The Little Mermaid 2023 Flounder images floating about the internet actually real and take from the live-action movie — or are they fan art?

Are The Little Mermaid live-action movie Flounder images real?

The CG images of a realistic animated Flounder in the style of The Little Mermaid are not actually from the upcoming live-action movie. They are created by artist Nick Pill and can be seen on their ArtStation account. Pill says that they were just “mucking around” and have also done concepts for a realistic CG Ursula and Sebastian the Crab.

Apparently, someone got ahold of the image of Pill’s Flounder and claimed it was a leaked picture of the version of Flounder appearing in The Little Mermaid 2023 live-action movie. As usual, the internet took it seriously and started complaining about it as if it were actually from the movie. Anyone who sees the image on social media can rest assured knowing that it cannot hurt anyone unless they say ‘Flounder’ three times into a mirror.

Y'know? I think art is dead. yep, definitely dead. pic.twitter.com/Hs7pdwZyF6 — Doobus Goobus (@DoobusGoobus) October 14, 2022

While it hasn’t released any pictures of Flounder or any other members of the movie’s cast apart from Ariel (Halle Bailey) herself, Disney has just released the first official poster for The Little Mermaid. Halle Bailey posted it herself on social media and stated how “immensely honored” she is in getting “to play the mermaid of my dreams.” Bailey also re-confirmed the movie’s release date and that it would arrive in theaters in May 2023, unlike the recent adaptation of Pinocchio — which was a streaming exclusive for Disney Plus.

Words can’t describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023 🧜🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EEkxvLpt7q — Halle (@HalleBailey) October 13, 2022

