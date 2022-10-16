Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury took a risk in its storytelling approach. Thankfully, the reception to the new series has been a positive one. It brings Gundam fans an entirely new continuity, taking place in Ad Stella (A.S.) 122, and released seven years after the last Gundam anime series. Here is when you will be able to watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury episode 4 on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury episode 4 will be available to stream with English subs on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch will differ depending on exactly where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Suletta Mercury is the focus of the show. She’s a young pilot who serves as the protagonist and pilot for the series’ main Gunda, Aerial. While it may sound like a light and fluffy affair, the themes of political corruption, revenge, and dangers that new and emerging technology bring upon the world is terrifyingly relevant in our modern society.

It’s been confirmed that The Witch From Mercury will be made up of 25 episodes in total, spanning across two non-consecutive cours. The second cour will begin in April 2023, just a few months after the first cour reaches its conclusion. It’s a wait that fans probably didn’t want, but after seven years of waiting for a Gundam anime series, it’s really not that long in comparison.