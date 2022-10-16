House of the Dragon Episode 10 Finale Release Date and Time on HBO Max

The wheels have been set in motion, and now House of the Dragon will reach its first season’s fiery conclusion. Delving into the rich and troubled history of House Targaryen, the fantasy series has served as a tremendous prequel to Game of Thrones. After nine episodes of betrayal, deceit, and politicking, fans now want to know exactly when they will be able to watch episode 10, the House of the Dragon finale, on HBO Max.

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon episode 10, the finale, will be released on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Depending on where you are in the world, the local time at which you will be able to tune in and enjoy the final episode will differ. With that in mind, here is the release time for House of the Dragon episode 10 in various time zones across the globe:

6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

8 p.m. Central Standard Time

9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

2 a.m. British Standard Time (Monday)

3 a.m. Central Eastern Standard Time (Monday)

6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (Monday)

House of the Dragon episode 10 will be called “The Black Queen” and stands at 59 minutes. It is written by series co-creator Ryan Condal, with Greg Taitanes serving as director. The title suggests that the finale is going to focus heavily on Rhaenyra Targaryen’s monumental next steps in her journey. Will she be able to ascend to the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, as her father King Viserys wanted?

Fans can rest assured that the success of House of the Dragon has already seen HBO give it the green light for a second season. Miguel Sapochnik will step down from his duties as co-showrunner, however, and has publicly wished co-creator Ryan Condal and his team success with the future of the series.