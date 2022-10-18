Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

After a killer debut, Chainsaw Man fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the next installment in the popular anime series. Based on the much-loved manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man the series has been long in the works. Here is when you will be able to watch episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 will be available to stream on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The local time at which the episode will go live on Crunchyroll depends entirely on where you live. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

11 a.m. Central Daylight Time

5 p.m. British Standard Time

6 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

As audiences discovered in episode 1 of Chainsaw Man, Denji is a young man who inherited his father’s debt once the old man died. While he did everything in his power to repay those debts, including killing devils, it turned out that the people he was working for were actually consumed by a devil themselves. He was murdered, but having made a deal with a dog-like devil called Pochita, the two fused and he gained the ability to turn parts of his body into chainsaws.

Now, Denji is a part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters, using his talents to take down the devils who threaten the stability of mankind and the world in general. Of course, not everybody is as friendly as they may first seem, and with everyone having their own agenda, Denji must work harder than ever before to survive.

Chainsaw Man will be made up of 12 episodes. This will make up the series’ first cour, but whether or not the show will return for a second is something still up in the air. Judging by the popularity of the franchise, it would be more surprising to see it shelved after a single run, than it would be to see it make a comeback.