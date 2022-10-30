Best Horror Anime (2022) to Watch on Crunchyroll This Halloween

With Halloween on the horizon, we’ve been taking a look at some of the scariest horror anime you can watch on Crunchyroll in 2022. There is plenty of content out there, so finding the right thing to enjoy can be quite the daunting task, especially when it comes to the catalogue of anime films and series available on streaming platforms. Luckily, we’ve done the heavy lifting so you don’t have to! Here are the best horror anime to watch on Crunchyroll this Halloween.

Chainsaw Man (MAPPA)

Based on the immensely popular manga series of the same name, Chainsaw Man has gotten off to an incredible start following its debut in early October. With a handful of episodes to get through, audiences can get up to speed with the story this Halloween, ahead of the second half of the show’s first cour. The series follows the journey of Denji, an impoverished young man who is forced to make a deal with a dog-like devil called Pochita, which allows him to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. Yes, it is as wild as it sounds, but it’s certainly a ride worth getting on. Definitely one that the gorehounds will enjoy.

Sankarea (Studio Deen)

A zombie girlfriend might not be every person’s idea of a good time, but it’s exactly what young Furuya has been hoping would come into his life. Trying to reanimate his dead cat, he meets a miserable girl his age called Rea. Ultimate distress plagues Rea due to her domineering father, and so one day, she takes a sip of the elixir made by Furuya, hoping that it will kill her. While it doesn’t end her life, it does turn her into a zombie. The show is a great exploration of trauma, desperation, and sorrow. This is a series that will work its way into your heart, before perhaps breaking it.

Jujutsu Kaisen (MAPPA)

Living an ordinary high school life isn’t the destiny set out for young boy Yuji Itadori. While he has noticed his tremendous physical strength, it’s not until one fateful day, where he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna to save some of his classmates, that his future is laid bare. Sharing one body with Ryomen Sukuna, he is guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, and coached in fighting the curses that plague the modern world. He may still be in education, but it’s certainly not one he ever thought he would be a part of. The prequel to the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is now also available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Hellsing (Gonzo)

This action-horror series is renowned for launching some of anime’s biggest stars into superstardom. It follows the vampire Arucard and his servant Seras Victoria, who are tasked with protecting the British Empire from ghouls and those who practice satanic rituals. As they slink in the shadows, working on the side of ‘good’, they soak the English streets with the blood of their evil enemies. With 13 episodes to enjoy, this series could definitely keep you busy through Halloween night!

MARS RED (Signal.MD)

Vampire anime shows are a dime a dozen, but few are as entertaining as MARS RED. The high-stakes, 13-episode series takes place in 1923, when vampires are beginning to creep back out of their shadows after countless years of remaining in the dark. Japan is suddenly left covered in corpses when the mysterious blood source Ascra appears, with their numbers increasinging sharply, leaving death and destruction in their wake. In response, the government creates a coven to infiltrate the darkness. S-rank Defrott leads the charge, alongside rookie Kurusu, in pursuit of the undead.