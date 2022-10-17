Discord Nitro Basic vs Classic vs Premium: Differences and Which Is Best?

The new Discord Nitro Basic subscription will release globally on October 20, adding to the existing subscription plans for Nitro. It’s a great choice no matter whether you’re on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, Nitro Basic will be replacing Nitro Classic when it arrives, though users with Nitro Classic can lock in this plan before that happens for an indefinite time until they decide to change it. So then, what are the differences between Nitro Basic, Nitro Classic, and Nitro Premium? Is it worth switching or sticking with Nitro Classic?

Discord Nitro Basic info and details

Only $2.99 per month.

Can use animated emojis and custom emojis regardless of servers.

Custom stickers anywhere, in addition to 300+ Nitro exclusive stickers.

Custom video backgrounds.

Can upload files up to 50MB.

Special Nitro profile badge.

That’s actually not a bad deal for that price tag. Yeah, you won’t get any server boosts or HD streaming, but many users likely don’t need these features.

Discord Nitro Classic differences

Nitro Classic includes all of the features in Nitro Basic above with the following changes:

$4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year).

Higher quality video screen-sharing – 720p at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps.

Can upload GIF avatar.

Can customize your Discord four-digit tag.

30% off server boosts.

The main feature is really the higher quality video for screen-sharing and getting server boosts at a significant discount.

Discord Nitro Premium differences

Nitro Premium includes all of the features in Nitro Classic and the following:

$9.99/month or $99.99/year.

Access to more Activities (new feature arriving soon).

100MB file sharing (instead of 50MB).

HD Streaming.

Comes with 2 server boosts.

Can join up to 200 servers.

Longer messages up to 4,000 characters.

Custom server profiles.

The HD streaming, longer messages, and 2 free server boosts are the main draws here, especially if you want to support your favorite servers without having to pay $4.99/month for each boost a la carte.