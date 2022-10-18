Dwayne Johnson is finally set to hit the big screen as the titular anti-hero in Black Adam on October 21, 2022. The highly-anticipated film looks set to be one of the biggest of the year, with fans excited to finally see the DC character in action after a three month delay from its original release date. Of course, not everybody wants to go to the movie theater, so can you watch Black Adam via online streaming for free?

Is Black Adam available to stream online for free?

Black Adam isn’t yet available to stream online, but it is expected to hit the HBO Max streaming platform before the end of 2022. While there is no specific release date for HBO Max just yet, movies usually make their way to the streaming platform 45 days after their cinematic release, which should be around December 5, 2022. However, in recent months, bosses have said that they will be treating each new film release on HBO Max on a case by case basis, so it could be a shorter or longer wait, depending on how the movie does at the box office.

At the time of writing, HBO are not offering any free trials for their HBO Max service, which means there will be no legal way to watch Black Adam online for free. HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month, and they are offering savings of over 40% when you prepay for the entire year.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will see the leading character finally released from his prison after nearly 5,000 years. In a modern world, however, his behavior is something that attracts the attention of the Justice Society of America. Hoping to teach him how to be a hero, rather than a villain, he must work with them when the emergence of a threat more powerful than even Adam himself comes to pass.