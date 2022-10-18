Fortnitemares Patch Notes 22.20: Fortnite Update for Today, October 18

The much-anticipated Fortnite Halloween 2022 event has kicked off on October 18, and with it comes a long list of Fortnitemares patch notes to accompany the v22.20 update. Here are all of the main changes and additions made to Battle Royale, Save The World, and Creative with the new update.

Fortnitemares 2022 patch notes list

Battle Royale

DJ Lyka is hanging around the Ability Tree to help players transform using one of the Reality Tree’s Alteration Altars. After the Ritual is complete, players will get Howler Claws that give a trio of canine abilities: the Wolfscent Ability with tracking vision, the four-combo melee Slash Ability, and the double jump Air Slash Ability.

Away from the Reality Tree, there is Zero Build Horde Rush as the latest limited-time mode, and Fortnitemares quests that will reward players with the Everything’s End Glider, Chrome Cage Back Bling, and Unmaker Pickaxe for completion. The Item Shop contains the new Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow Outfits. PC players now get a “Custom Diagonals Keyboard Movement” setting too. The other major bug fixes include:

Reboot Cards no longer sink if the player was eliminated in water.

Players are again able to see the progress of their EvoChrome weapon evolutions in competitive playlists.

Moving the right stick on controller no longer unintentionally navigates menus.

Fixed an issue on mobile causing water to appear as if it was floating above the ground.

Save The World

Dusk returns to Save The World and she can bite her enemies to siphon away their health. The Ghost Pistol also makes its return, while there’s a new quest line for Hexslyania called Bladey Acres. Completing the questline gives Bloodhaven Pyrotechnic alumni Raven as a reward. Some of the major bug fixes and gameplay improvements include:

Players will again gain credit when saving survivors in the Party of 25 daily Quest.

Fixed an issue with the secret door in the Crypts.

Fixed an issue with the Deliver the Bomb mission that caused the tracks to not fully connect.

Players are again able to navigate the menu when selecting a survivor in the Survivor Squads after selecting a hex.

Creative

Creative gets a new Direct Event Binding system that lets devices communicate directly with other devices without the worry of channel limits. There’s also the new AI Patrol Path Node players can use to set paths for guards to patrol when not in combat. The other patch notes include more updates and bug fixes:

Prefab & Gallery Updates

Added Paradise Prefabs and Galleries: Cloudy Condos Classy Condos Cloudy Condos Knepley’s Pawn Shop Cloudy Condos Shops A Cloudy Condos Shops B Cloudy Condos Floor & Stair Gallery Cloudy Condos Wall & Roof Gallery Cloudy Condos Wall & Roof Gallery B Cloudy Condos Prop Gallery Balloon Prop Gallery

Added the Hill Terrain Prop Gallery.

Device Updates

Melee Designer has left Open Beta! New device options were added in this release, along with a few bug fixes mentioned in the Bug Fixes section below. New options: Enable/Disable Jump Attack: If disabled, other Jump Attack options are hidden. Enable/Disable Sprint Attack: If disabled, other Sprint Attack options are hidden.

The Guard Spawner device has added the following options that work with the new AI Patrol Path Node device: Spawn On Patrol Path Change Patrol Path Target



​​​​​Consumables Updates

The Launch Pad is now available under Consumables. It can be added to a player’s inventory and thrown to place one down mid-match. This item is the same as the Launch Pad device, but this is an item version that can be given to players like any other consumable item.

Prefab & Gallery Fixes

Fixed an incorrect texture that was displaying on trees.

Fixed a terrain prop in the Brown Cliff Cave Gallery that could not be placed on islands.

Fixed a bush in the Invasion Nature Gallery that was displaying incorrectly.

Fixed a problem with grass clipping through some floors on the Impostors Corridors Prefab.

Replaced missing icons for multiple Prefabs.

Fixed an issue causing Glass Galleries to no longer show placement previews when a player copied one of the Galleries to an island.

Fixed an issue involving missing textures on an item in the Art Deco Building Prop Gallery.

Fixed an issue where some Prefab component thumbnails appeared blank when a player opened the Prefab to select an individual component.

Fixed an issue where grass was clipping through all of the Racetrack Gallery assets.

Island Fixes

Removed the Creative Hub portal from some additional islands.

Device Fixes

Item Placer devices now remember the customization information for a weapon made using the Melee Designer. The name does not reflect the custom name, but all information will match when picking up the weapon. The name can be adjusted by changing the Interact Text option on the Item Placer.

Melee Designer fixes: Visual effects will now appear properly when a player hits a target with a sprint attack or the Whirlwind charge attack. Charge attacks now damage teammates when Friendly Fire is enabled in the My Island settings.

Fixed an issue where the Item Granter device granted multiple copies of the first item in the list when the Grant While Offline option was set to Yes and the device was restocked.

Fixed an issue where the player was not able to place vehicles inside the Skydome device’s volume.

Fixed an issue that caused vehicles to be destroyed in water even when the Water Destruction Delay option in the vehicle’s spawner device was set to Never.

Fixed an issue where confetti was not displayed to the primary player when scoring using a Capture Area device.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t place Vehicle Spawner devices into Mutator Zones.

Fixed an issue where the outline of a Billboard device only appeared the first time a billboard was placed.

Gameplay Fixes