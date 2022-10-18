Urusei Yatsura Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HiDive

After the successful return of Urusei Yatsura, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 2 of the new series. The anime reboot has quickly worked its way back into the hearts of fans, who are now desperate for more information about the show’s future installments. Here is when you will be able to watch Urusei Yatsura episode 2 on HiDive.

Urusei Yatsura episode 2 will be released on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the new episode will vary depending on exactly where you are in the world, but those with a HiDive subscription will be able to enjoy it as soon as it debuts. Here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

11:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

12:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

6:30 p.m. British Standard Time

7:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

11 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It’s important to note that the release time for this episode, and all of those that will come after it, has changed when compared to the release time for the series premiere. Episodes will now come to HiDive 50 minutes earlier than episode 1, allowing fans to indulge even sooner than originally thought. Anybody who hasn’t yet signed up to HiDive can enjoy a 7 day free trial, with the service costing $4.99 a month thereafter.

Unlucky youngster Ataru Moroboshi is a letch, but when Invader Girl Lum and her fleet invade planet Earth, he is left to compete against her in a game of tag. Suddenly, his luck turns, allowing him to claim victory, but it is short-lived. When Ataru makes a promise of marriage to his girlfriend, Lum mistakes it as a plea to marry her. She moves in with him, using her influence to ensure he keeps her happy. With Ataru on the ropes, he must do everything in his power to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend, and ensure he doesn’t make Lum mad. That’s easier said than done for a man who flirts with every girl who acknowledges his existence…