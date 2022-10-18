Is There an Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection PC Release Date?

With Uncharted finally making its way to PC in the form of the Legacy of Thieves Collection, some players will no doubt be wondering if Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection will also be making its way to Steam and the Epic Games Store. Will PC players be able to also enjoy Uncharted 1, 2, and 3? Here’s the need-to-know information.

Is Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection coming to PC?

At the time of writing, there is no Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection PC release date.

However, there is a release date of October 19 for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC for Steam and Epic Games Store. That at least means PC players will get to enjoy the latest Uncharted releases.

It’s not clear why, but Sony hasn’t announced any plans to bring Uncharted 1, 2, and 3 to the PC platform. That means PC players will only have access to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Last Legacy.

Perhaps Sony is planning a remaster of The Nathan Drake Collection, which would then release on PC? This would mirror what happened with The Last of Us Part I. That’s just speculation, however.

