Is There a The Last of Us: Part 1 PC Release Date?

The Last of Us Part 1 was released on PS5 at the start of September and Naughty Dog has confirmed the game will also be heading to PC in the future, but is there a release date yet? When will players be able to download the game through Steam and Epic Games Store? Here’s everything you need to know.

Neither Naughty Dog nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a The Last of Us: Part 1 PC release date for Steam or Epic Games Store.

There is no indication when The Last of Us: Part 1 will join the schedule of PlayStation Studios games to be released on PC. So far there has been Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released on PC, which have all reached a new audience and seen sales numbers increase dramatically.

The next Playstation Studios game to be released on PC is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on October 19. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released a month later on November 18. In between those two is Sackboy: A Big Adventure on October 27. While The Last of Us: Part 1 could fit in between these games, it’s more likely we won’t see the title release on PC until the early part of 2023.