Is There a The Last of Us: Part 1 PC Release Date?

The Last of Us Part 1 was released on PS5 at the start of September and Naughty Dog has confirmed the game will also be heading to PC in the future, but is there a release date yet? When will players be able to download the game through Steam and Epic Games Store? Here’s everything you need to know.
Has a The Last of Us: Part 1 PC Release Date been confirmed?
Neither Naughty Dog nor Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced a The Last of Us: Part 1 PC release date for Steam or Epic Games Store.
There is no indication when The Last of Us: Part 1 will join the schedule of PlayStation Studios games to be released on PC. So far there has been Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released on PC, which have all reached a new audience and seen sales numbers increase dramatically.
The next Playstation Studios game to be released on PC is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on October 19. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released a month later on November 18. In between those two is Sackboy: A Big Adventure on October 27. While The Last of Us: Part 1 could fit in between these games, it’s more likely we won’t see the title release on PC until the early part of 2023.