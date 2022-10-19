Disney Dreamlight Valley Rich Soil: Where and How to Get It Fast

The latest Scar update has added Disney Dreamlight Valley rich soil to the game, a material that’s necessary to advance the lion’s story quest in the game. However, it’s not obvious how to obtain rich soil. Your first instinct might be to dig it up with a shovel, like regular soil or clay, and the Collections tab says that you can find it everywhere. But the only way to get rich soil is actually by harvesting crops.

How to get rich soil fast

Go to Goofy’s stand in the Meadow and create a large plot of farmland (10 by 5, or larger) right next to it. Purchase wheat seeds from Goofy’s stand nearby. Plant the wheat seeds and water them quickly. (Planting them in the Meadow makes it grow about twice as fast.) Wait for about 30 seconds for the wheat to grow and then harvest it all. Rich soil will randomly drop from picking crops. If you don’t have enough rich soil, go back to Step 2.

You can get rich soil from harvesting any crop, but the drop rate is very low regardless of what crop you choose. Through our testing, we only got about 4 rich soil for every 100 crops. So while veterans will get some rich soil through the pumpkin meta, it’s best to plant wheat as it’s the cheapest to purchase and the fastest to grow.

Also note that having a companion with a digging or harvesting focus will sadly not help here, as rich soil drops don’t count as either for whatever reason.