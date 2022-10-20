Urusei Yatsura Episode 3 Release Date and Time on HiDive

Following a successful return, the Urusei Yatsura reboot continues to come to anime fans on HiDive. After an addictive and compelling first two installments, audiences are now wondering exactly when they will be able to watch episode 3. Here is when you will be able to see Urusei Yatsura episode 3 on HiDive.

Urusei Yatsura episode 3 will be released on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch on HiDive depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

11:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

12:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

6:30 p.m. British Standard Time

7:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

11 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Ataru Moroboshi is one of the unluckiest people around, but when Invader Girl Lum invades alongside her fleet, his luck quickly changes. Left to compete on behalf of planet Earth against Lum in a game of tag, he claims victory. That win is shortlived, however, as his promise of marriage to his girlfriend is mistaken by Lum as a plea to marry her.

Lum uses her power of influence to move in with him, and he must do his best to keep her happy, as well as maintaining his relationship with his girlfriend. That’s easier said than done for this letch, who seems incapable of having a normal conversation with other women, instead choosing to flirt with anyone of the opposite sex who gives him the time of day.

A HiDive subscription is required to watch the Urusei Yatsura reboot. Those who haven’t signed up to HiDive in the past can enjoy a 7 day free trial, with the service then costing $4.99 a month thereafter.