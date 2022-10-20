What Is American Horror Story: NYC About? AHS Season 11 Explained

Now that American Horror Story: NYC has officially made its debut on FX and Hulu, audiences can be a little more assured of what AHS Season 11 is about. Before the season started, details were scarce, other than creator Ryan Murphy telling us who is in the cast and giving us their character names. Now, we have some clarity on what American Horror Story: NYC is all about.

What is the American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 story?

American Horror Story: NYC takes place in a number of different time periods. Despite this, the season will tackle one contained story, that has influence across a number of different decades. In the first two episodes that aired on FX, viewers were transported to 1981 New York City. The opening was on par with some of the most brutal AHS opening scenes we’ve had in the past, kicking things off with the murder of a gay man. It was the latest in a string of slayings in the city, and it’s up to closeted police detective Patrick (Russell Tovey) to solve the case.

AHS: NYC recap, Episodes 1-2

WATCH: The official opening title sequence for “American Horror Story: NYC.” #AHSNYC pic.twitter.com/QQCCLpR2Lz — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) October 20, 2022

The first two episodes of AHS: NYC introduced Patrick’s partner Gino (Joe Mantello), who works as a journalist for an LGBTQ+ publication, and wants to know more about the serial killer at large, as well as the case as a whole. Of course, with his work life taking priority, Patrick is putting a strain on his relationship by being so secretive. As the episodes go on, a number of murders take place, and it’s revealed that the serial killer goes by the name “Big Daddy.” Nobody knows exactly who the mysterious figure is, or where he comes from, and while his motivations may seem clear, it’s probable that there is more at play than first appears.

Charlie Carver joins American Horror Story: NYC as Adam, a young man who seeks out help following the disappearance of his roommate Sully, but who doesn’t find that aid in Patrick. The killer’s name is leaked to Adam through another gay man called Theo (Isaac Powell), and in these first two installments, the identity of “Big Daddy” is alluded to as being Theo’s partner Sam (Zachary Quinto) after he throws a party, which results in a guest being murdered shortly after.

As Gino embarks on his own investigation into the serial killer, he meets the artist Henry (Denis O’Hare), who tells him he has seen the shady figure cruising for victims. Meanwhile, Billie Lourd’s character Hannah, is looking into a suspected epidemic on Fire Island. There’s a lot to chew over with AHS Season 11, but what else should we expect from a Ryan Murphy production?