American Horror Story NYC Cast: Who Is in AHS Season 11?

With the debut of American Horror Story: NYC on the horizon, AHS fans are wondering which stars will be returning for the anthology series, who is taking a break from the action, and which new faces have joined the show. Here’s everything we know about the AHS NYC cast, and who will be appearing in Season 11.

Who is in the American Horror Story AHS: NYC cast?

While a lot of familiar faces will be showing up for the new season of American Horror Story, mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are not a part of the main cast. They have starred in almost every season of the show to-date, but it appears they are sitting this one out. Peters is likely enjoying some time off, after playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix original series Dahmer, by Ryan Murphy, and saying in a Netflix interview that it was one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

So, who’s in the main cast? AHS fans will be happy to see the return of Zachary Quinto as Sam, Denis O’Hare as Henry, Leslie Grossman as Barbara, Billie Lourde as Hannah, Patti LuPone as Kathy, Rebecca Dayan as Alana, and Isaac Powell as Theo. Sandra Bernhard also makes a comeback following her single episode debut in Apocalypse, taking on the full-time role of Fran.

Stars new to the AHS universe include Russell Tovey as Patrick, Joe Mantello as Gino, Charlie Carver as Adam, Kal Penn as Mac, Kyle Beltran as Morris, and celebrated Broadway star Sis as Dunaway. As is usually the case before a new season of AHS begins, no specific details surrounding plot or characters has been revealed, so we will have to tune in to see what each of the actors have to offer.

American Horror Story: NYC will air with double episodes across five weeks on FX and streaming on Hulu, for a total of 10 episodes, from Wednesday, October 19, 2022.