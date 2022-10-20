Dead by Daylight Free BP, Rift Fragments, and Shard Codes 2022

Dead By Daylight has a lot of microtransactions within the game that require different currencies. For those wanting a bit of help with BP, shards, and rift fragments, there are several free Dead By Daylight codes that are currently valid in October 2022 to give players a boost toward their next skins.

2022 Codes for Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and RF

There are eight Dead By Daylight in-game codes available during October 2022 for Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, Rift Fragments, and a variety of charms. We’re unsure of the expiry date on several of these codes, so make sure to use them as soon as possible:

CAWCAW – Feathers of Pride charm

– Feathers of Pride charm DedobaJP2022 – 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Iridescent Shards, and 20 Rift Fragments (expires October 25)

– 300,000 Bloodpoints, 1,000 Iridescent Shards, and 20 Rift Fragments (expires October 25) DedobaNoHi – Silk Omamori Charm

– Silk Omamori Charm NICE – 69 Bloodpoints

– 69 Bloodpoints PRIDE – Rainbow Flag charm (permanent code)

– Rainbow Flag charm (permanent code) PRIDE2022 – Progress Pride Flag charm (permanent code)

– Progress Pride Flag charm (permanent code) THREEWITCHES – 100,000 Bloodpoints

– 100,000 Bloodpoints WARRIORPUPPERS – Puppers Charm

How to Redeem Codes in Dead By Daylight

Players will need to redeem the codes within the game itself. Here are the steps you need to follow to redeem the various codes in Dead by Daylight:

Launch Dead By Daylight Head to the Store Menu Press the Redeem Code button on the right side of the screen Enter the code in the text box

Behaviour Interactive developers are continuously releasing codes on social media for in-game goodies, so keep an eye on their channels for more codes.