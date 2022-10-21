Resident Evil 4 Remake Merchant Voice Actor Change: Is a Different Person Playing the Role?

If you’re wondering if the Merchant’s voice actor changed for Resident Evil 4 remake, you’re not alone. When the character was revealed in the gameplay trailer, his lines sounded similar to Paul Mercier’s original take, but it’s hard to be sure.

Does Paul Mercier voice the Merchant in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Paul Mercier was the voice actor for both Leon and the Merchant in the original Resident Evil 4. Fans fell in love with his eclectic performance as the gunslinging salesman, and he’s one of the most-quoted and memed characters in the series. So, it was hoped that Mercier would be invited back to do the Merchant despite Leon having a new voice actor.

Capcom hasn’t officially revealed the cast of the remake yet, so there’s no way to be sure who is voicing the Merchant. From our research, Paul Mercier isn’t active on social media, so there are no hints from that avenue either.

Going by ear alone, we’d say that the Merchant has a new actor in Resident Evil 4 remake. Listening to the original and the remake side-by-side, it definitely sounds like two different people. The accent is a lot heavier, and Capcom is known to switch voice actors for even main characters up fairly regularly.