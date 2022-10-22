SPY x FAMILY Part 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The successful return of SPY x FAMILY has delighted fans, and now audiences want to know exactly when they can watch Part 2, Episode 5. Fortunately, anime lovers don’t have long to wait. Here is when you will be able to watch Part 2, Episode 5, with English subs on Crunchyroll.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 5 will be released on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Exactly when the episode will become available locally depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Part 2, Episode 5, in various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

4:30 p.m. British Summer Time

5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

A recent announcement revealed that SPY x FAMILY Part 2 will be made up of 13 episodes in total, which means there will be a lot of action to pack in to this cour. With world peace on the line, Loid, Yor, Anya, and new addition to the family, Bond the dog, will have to work harder than ever to maintain order. With so many intent on wreaking havoc, that’s going to be no easy feat.

As one of the year’s biggest hits, anime fans will likely be getting lots more SPY x FAMILY in the future. With legions of fans, the show has built confidence and continues to impress, becoming one of the most unique anime series on offer. The original manga on which the show is based is still ongoing, and with nine volumes already available, and SPY x FAMILY Part 1 only covering the first three, there is plenty of road left to travel.