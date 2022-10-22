My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The return of My Hero Academia has many fans excited, with Season 6 proving to be one of the most impressive installments of the anime series to-date. Now, viewers are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch Episode 5 of the new season on Crunchyroll. Here is when that next episode will be available, as the season continues to cover the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc from the original manga series.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll, with English subs, from Saturday, October 29, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch the new episode will depend on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours, which will be made up of 25 episodes in total. This follows in line with seasons 2 through to 5 of the anime series that came before it. The first cour of season 6 runs through autumn, while the second will run through to the end of winter. You will need a Crunchyroll subscription to watch Season 6, with plans starting at $7.99 per month. Those new to the streaming platform can also try it out for free.

There’s been no official announcement on whether there will be a seventh season, but judging by the original manga’s popularity, and that of the series, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it make yet another comeback following the Season 6 run.