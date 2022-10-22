Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The return of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out on Crunchyroll was something that delighted anime fans. With Season 2 of the much-loved series now well underway, viewers are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the fifth episode. Here is when you will be able to catch Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2, Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2, Episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll from Saturday, October 29, 2022. The local time at which the episode goes live entirely depends on where you are in the world, so with that in mind, here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

3:30 p.m. British Summer Time

4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The second season of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out continues to follow the ever-growing friendship between former loner, Shinichi Sakurai, and extroverted fellow university student, Hana Uzaki. Now, their relationship could be going to the next level, with a potential romance on the cards; not that either of them is willing to admit to it.

A recent announcement revealed that Season 2 of the show will be made up of 13 episodes in total, running until December 2022. The popularity of the series continues to rise, so while there hasn’t yet been any news on a potential third season, seeing Season 3 confirmed in the near future wouldn’t be too big of a surprise.

To watch Season 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out, you will need a Crunchyroll Premium subscription. If you’re new to the streaming service, you can enjoy a free trial before officially signing up.