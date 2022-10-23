Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 5 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

We’re now four episodes deep into the first Gundam anime series in seven years, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. The highly-anticipated show has been impressing audiences, and fans now want to know exactly when they can catch the fifth episode. Here is when you will be able to watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 5 will premiere on Crunchyroll with English subs on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The exact time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on your local time, so with that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the world:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

As the show’s protagonist, audiences have been getting to know Suletta Mercury, a young pilot who pilots the series’ main Gunda, Aerial. So far, the show has been dealing with themes of political corruption, the dangers of new and emerging technologies, and of course, good old fashioned revenge. They are themes that wouldn’t seem out of place in a sci-fi adventure, but they still have an eerie relevance when looking at today’s society.

Gunda fans can now rest assured that The Witch From Mercury will run for two non-consecutive cours, the second of which will be broadcast on Crunchyroll from April 2023. Exact times and dates for the second cour haven’t yet been confirmed, but as the wait isn’t nearly as long as the seven years between this series and the last, it will surely feel like it flies by.