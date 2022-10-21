How to Watch The Banshees of Inisherin: Is It Streaming Free Online?

The Banshees of Inisherin may have only hit movie theaters today (October 21, 2022), but it has already been garnering critical acclaim thanks to film festivals and events. It even got the longest standing ovation at this years Venice International Film Festival. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, it’s likely to be one of the year’s biggest hits, but is it available to stream online for free, on either Disney Plus or Hulu? Here is how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin available to stream online for free?

Right now, the only way to watch The Banshees of Inisherin is to go to your local movie theater and buy a ticket. There is no official release date for the film in terms of digital release, and while the movie comes from Searchlight Pictures, owned by Disney, there hasn’t yet been any announcements about it arriving on the Disney Plus or Hulu streaming platforms.

If we look back at the cinematic release of Searchlight Pictures movie Antlers in October 2021, we can see that it came to digital download in December 2021, but took almost a year to make it onto Hulu. If a similar pattern is followed here, we could be waiting a while to watch The Banshees of Inisherin on a streaming platform, so your best bet to see it as soon as possible, would be to head to the movies.

What is The Banshees of Inisherin about?

The Banshees of Inisherin follows the story of two lifelong friends, played by Farrell and Gleeson, navigating their future when one of the pair decides to suddenly end their friendship. Unhappy with the decision, the other friend makes it a personal mission to try and repair the relationship that they had, going to long lengths to do so, by any means necessary. The breakdown of the friendship serves as the catalyst for some wholly unfortunate circumstances for the two of them.

The movie takes place in a small Irish island town called Inisherin, during the Irish Civil War, which took place between June 1922 and May 1923, and may serve as some context for the breakdown of the friendship between long-time drinking buddies, Colm Doherty and Pádraic Súilleabháin. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan also star in the film, which was written and directed by Martin McDonagh.