Is There a Silent Hill 2 Remake PS4 Release Date or Is It a PS5 Exclusive?

Silent Hill 2 Remake was not one of the biggest surprises to be revealed at the Silent Hill Transmission seeing as it was one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets at that point. What did surprise some was that the game was announced as a timed PlayStation exclusive, but does this mean Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming to PS4 or is it a PS5 exclusive?

At the moment there is no Silent Hill 2 Remake PS4 release date. The game has not been announced for PS4 and there is no indicator that it ever will. Silent Hill 2 Remake will be exclusive to PS5 and will make use of some of the console’s features like 3D Audio, SSD drive for no loading screens, and DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Unreal Engine 5 will also give the game high-end graphics for more realistic environments, better lighting, and improved facial expressions.

The game will also be launching on PC through Steam for those who don’t have a PS5 console. The lowest system requirements will allow players to reach Full HD (1080p) in stable 30 FPS while the recommended settings will push the game to 60 FPS or High-quality settings in 30 FPS, in Full HD (or 4k using DLSS or similar technology).