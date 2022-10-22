TikTok: How to Change Your Age and Date of Birth in 2022

You can’t change your age on TikTok, at least not by yourself. Once your date of birth has been entered, it’s permanent, and there’s no way to adjust it in the settings. According to TikTok, this is to prevent underage users from engaging with adult users and content. However, you can contact TikTok support and ask them to assist you.

In 2021, TikTok raised the minimum age to 16 and removed the ability to change your birthday. Since then, there have been only two ways to change the age on your account:

Email support at infocontact@tiktok.com.

File a support ticket through the app.

The first option is self-explanatory. The second can be a bit tricky to find.

To file a support ticket to change your age, follow these steps:

First, open the app on your phone. Tap Profile on the bottom of the screen. Select the hamburger menu (three lines) in the top right corner. Choose “Settings and privacy.” Scroll down to the TikTok Support options. Select “Report a Problem.” Select “Account and profile.” Choose “Editing profile.” Tap “Other.” Choose “Need more help?”

In the form, you’ll need to explain your request to change an inaccurate date of birth. After that, you’ll need to wait for TikTok support to contact you at the email on file. Be aware that you’ll need a form of ID to confirm the correct date of birth.