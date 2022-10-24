Vinland Saga Season 2 Simulcast Release Date Window Confirmed for Crunchyroll

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll today revealed that it has acquired the streaming rights for the Vinland Saga Season 2 simulcast, along with the month in which the series will be available to stream. Here is when Vinland Saga Season 2 will hit Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season 2 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in January 2023. Though no exact date has yet been given for the premiere of the new episodes on Crunchyroll, TWIN ENGINE has announced that the show will return in Japan on January 9, 2023. That means that the series will likely be available on the same day in the US, UK, and around the world.

Vinland Saga Season 2 new trailer revealed

Produced by MAPPA, Vinland Saga Season 2 will see Shuhei Yabuta continue as director following their work on the first season. The series continues to follow the journey of young Thorfinn, who joins the mercenary band of his father’s murderer, Askeladd, while plotting his revenge. A new trailer for the second season promises more violence, politics, and vengeance, before also revealing the opening theme for Season 2, “River” performed by Anonymouz.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Japanese voice cast

Some familiar voices will lend their talents to Vinland Saga Season 2. The Japanese voice cast includes:

Yuto Uemura as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar

as Einar Kensho Ono as Canute

as Canute Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

as Arnheid Yu Hayashi as Olmar

as Olmar Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil

as Ketil Taiten Kusunoki as Thorgil

as Thorgil Fuminori Komatsu as Snake

as Snake Mugihito as Sverkel

as Sverkel Yoji Ueda as Leif

as Leif Akio Otsuka as Thorkel

Additional credits for Vinland Saga Season 2 include a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko, character design and chief animation direction by Takahiko Abiru, art direction by Yusuke Takeda, Kentaro Onuki, and Izumi Hirabayashi, and music composed by Yutaka Yamada.