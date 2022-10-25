Can You Watch Barbarian Free via Online Streaming on HBO Max?

The latest horror movie to watch on HBO Max just in time for Halloween, but can people watch Barbarian free online via streaming? Is the Barbarian movie on HBO Max the only way to watch the anticipated horror movie starring Georgina Campbell and Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård? Or is it also available on Disney Plus?

Is it possible to watch Barbarian free on HBO Max?

Barbarian is now available to stream primarily on HBO Max in the U.S., but unfortunately, the streaming service currently does not have any free trials or significant offers available right now. Consequently, there is no legal way to stream the Barbarian movie for free online in the U.S. at the present time.

HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 per month although there is a significant saving of 40% if viewers sign up and prepay for a full year. Since Barbarian is only available on HBO Max, the only legal alternative to subscribing is to see it in theaters, but that takes the convenience and safety out of streaming at home, of course. At the moment, there is no way to legally stream the Barbarian horror movie for free online in the U.S., although that may change in the future.

Is the Barbarian movie free on Disney Plus?

The Barbarian movie is not available on Disney Plus anywhere worldwide, let alone for free, which is a shame, because the streaming service is available in more countries.

However, Barbarian will be available on the Disney-owned streaming service Star+ from October 26, which is available with Disney Plus. Star Plus does have a three-day free trial, so this is the only way to stream Barbarian for free legally — however, this particular streaming service is only available in certain Latin American countries, so it is not available in the U.S., Europe, or elsewhere.