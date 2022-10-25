Can I Find My iPhone From Android?

You can find your iPhone with an Android device. You can even use Apple’s Find My network to do so. However, there’s not a native Find My Android app, so you’ll need to use the web version to do so.

How to use Find My iPhone on Android

Since there’s no Android app, you need to use the web version of Find My.

To do so:

Go to iCloud.com with any browser.

Sign in with your Apple ID (it must be the same one the iPhone you’re trying to find is connected to).

Select “Find iPhone.”

Choose the phone you’re looking for from the dropdown at the top of the page.

At this point, you should be taken to the device’s last known location on the map. From here, you can play a sound, place it into Lost Mode, or erase it entirely.

Also note, even though the option in iCloud says specifies an iPhone, you can use the web version to track any Apple device just like the app. So, you can use it to locate iPads, MacBooks, or AirPods.

Alternatively, you can use some other apps to track an iPhone with varying reliability. For example, if someone is signed into a Google account, you may be able to view their location data on an Android phone. However, Apple’s Find My network is the most reliable way to locate a lost iPhone.