Urusei Yatsura Episode 4 Release Date and Time on HiDive

Now that we are three episodes deep into the Urusei Yatsura reboot on HiDive, fans are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the anime series’ fourth installment. Here is when you will be able to see Urusei Yatsura Episode 4.

Urusei Yatsura Episode 4 will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The exact local time at which you will be able to catch the new entry to the anime series, depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the Urusei Yatsura Episode 4 release time in various time zones across the globe:

10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

11:30 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

12:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

6:30 p.m. British Standard Time

7:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

11 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Following the sudden invasion of aliens called Oni on planet Earth, it was left up to one of the most unlucky people around, Ataru Moroboshi, to beat the invader Lum in a game of tag. If successful, he would save humanity from destruction. His luck turned, and he managed to defeat Lum, but when he then committed to marrying his girlfriend, things went awry. Lum assumed he wanted to wed her, and used her powers of persuasion and influence to move into Ataru’s home.

Ataru’s girlfriend is of course distraught that there is another woman on the scene, and with her boyfriend’s flirtatious ways proving to be a downfall of their relationship, Ataru must do everything in his power to save his crumbling romance. That’s easier said than done, of course, when you’ve got an attractive alien from another planet living under the same roof. Expect to see more chaos and confusion when Episode 4 makes its debut.