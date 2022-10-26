Tales of the Jedi Inquisitor: Is it the Sixth Brother?

In the last episode of the Star Wars series on Disney Plus, the Tales of the Jedi Inquisitor character appears on the hunt for the rogue Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Is this terrifying Inquisitor actually the Sixth Brother, as was rumored prior to the show’s release? If not, who is this Dark Side user?

Who is the Tales of the Jedi Inquisitor?

There is a new masked Inquisitor in Tales of the Jedi that is presumably one of the Brothers, but it is not the Sixth Brother. Fans assumed this character’s identity after the Disney Plus animated series was announced at D23 earlier in 2022 and revealed the Inquisitor, but the show suggests it is not the one expected.

The Sixth Brother is an Inquisitor who hunted Ahsoka Tano in the young adult novel ‘Ahsoka’ by E.K. Johnston. In the novel, the Sixth Brother attacks a farming community and lures Ahsoka out, but she kills him. Canonically, Ahsoka gets the cool white lightsabers seen in The Mandalorian by taking the kyber crystals from the Sixth Brother’s dual-bladed lightsaber.

While there are similarities, the situation is quite different, as Sixth Brother was quelling an uprising and was forced to lure Ahsoka out of hiding. To defeat the Sixth Brother, Ahsoka actually pulled the kyber crystals out of his lightsaber with the Force first, which made the lightsaber explode. The novel is Star Wars canon, so it wouldn’t be changed for the show.

Furthermore, the look of the Inquisitor in Tales of the Jedi is very different from Sixth Brother — the one in the series (played by veteran voice actor Clancy Brown) looks closer to Darth Nihilus from the Knights of the Old Republic 2 video game. It is a shame he is killed as the look is fantastic.

Ahsoka Tano will return in a live-action Disney Plus series in 2023, starring Rosario Dawson, which is set long after Tales of the Jedi and follows The Mandalorian season 2.