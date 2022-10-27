Marvel Snap Bots: Are There Real Players?

Marvel Snap bots are prevalent in the iOS and Android card game, with many wondering why they aren’t coming up against real players and are instead facing off against A.I. each game. So are there other humans playing Marvel Snap, or do you exclusively play against bots?

When do you stop playing against bots in Marvel Snap?

When players become more skilled, they will find fewer bots appearing in their Marvel Snap games.

Marvel Snap bots appear in the game’s lower ranks, and even until rank 30 you may still find yourself up against bots from time to time. This is because at these low ranks, the game needs to ensure that players are still being matched up against opponents of their own skill level — if it cannot do so, you will instead be matched against a bot.

In order to play against fewer bots, Marvel Snap players will need to climb up the ranks. In order to increase the speed in which you do so, make sure you’re choosing to ‘Snap’ whenever you feel like you’re going to win a match. Doing so will award you with more Cosmic Cubes, which lets you climb up the ranks faster.

How to spot Marvel Snap bots

Marvel Snap bots aren’t difficult to spot when you know what you’re looking for. Bots appear to be unable to read locations, meaning that they’ll often place their cards in curious places that will wind up costing them greatly. They also typically have a regular human name and use the same line-up of cards from the game’s first pool of cards.