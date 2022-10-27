Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a Update Patch Notes: Changes List

The latest snapshot has arrived for Minecraft Java. The Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a update makes alterations to camel movement and makes another round of tweaks to the Creative Inventory. There’s also a long list of bug fixes for many player-reported issues. Here are the Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a patch notes and the full list of changes.

Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a patch notes

Players can grab the Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a update through the Minecraft Launcher. Make sure to enable snapshots in the Installations tab to be able to download the latest update, for which you can read all of the patch notes below.

Changes in Minecraft Snapshot 22w43a

Changed the colors of the Camel Spawn Egg

Tweaked Camel walk cycle animation

Fence Gates no longer provide center support beneath them

The Chat Reporting screen now shows when the player being reported rejoined chat

More Changes to the Creative Inventory

Added Draft Player Reports

A lot of feedback has come pouring in as a result of the creative inventory ordering changes

Changes

Change the icons of creative tabs for better color coding as well as show most iconic visuals

Nature Blocks tab has been renamed to Natural Blocks

Moved dirts and stones to top of Natural Blocks tab which was a big ask from many people (saying they use many of those blocks more than flowers etc)

Fixed Water Bottles not populating in the Consumables tab

Reordered Quartz so Smooth Quartz is a separate section of blocks

Climbable plant blocks are now together in the Natural Blocks tab

Fixed order of Waxed Copper blocks

Fixed order of Coral Blocks to be consistent

Made sure Netherrack was next to Nylium in Natural Blocks tab

Reordered equipment so golden tools and weapons were in a logical order

Moved normal Rails to be before special Rails

Order colored blocks by their gradient (Wool, Terracotta, Candles, Banners, Stained Glass, etc)

Moved Signs up higher in the Functional Blocks tab as it is used quite often by players

Basalt blocks are now found after Nether Brick blocks in the Building Blocks tab, next to Blackstone

Generally reordered the plants of the Natural Blocks tab

Additions

Added to Redstone Blocks tab Boat with Chests Bell Big Dripleaf White Wool next to Sculk Sensor String next to Tripwire Hook Redstone Ores Chiselled Bookshelf

Added to Consumables tab Milk Buckets

Added to Functional Blocks tab Ominous Banner Dragon Egg Lectern Lightning Rod Note Block

Added to Crafting tab Snowball

Added to Spawn Eggs tab Spawner

Added to Combat tab TNT End Crystal

Added to Tools & Utilities tab Bone Meal



Added Draft Player Reports

Player Reports can now be kept temporarily as a draft while connected to a server.

When exiting the Player Reporting screen, the report can be either discarded or kept as a draft The draft will always be kept if the screen was forcefully closed (e.g. player dying)

Draft reports are kept until the player leaves the current server or world When leaving, the player will be prompted to either discard or finish and send the report



Technical Changes in 22w43a

Migrated linear algebra types to Java OpenGL Math Library (JOML)

Network Protocol

Servers can now lazily distribute players’ profile public keys along with their first chat packet

Profile public keys will now be refreshed without reconnecting

Clients now reset their chat session on receiving a login packet

