Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The return of Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out on Crunchyroll has fans very excited, and now that we’re lurching towards the midway point of Season 2, audiences want to know exactly when they will be able to watch Episode 6 of the anime series. Here is when you will be able to watch Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2, Episode 6, on Crunchyroll.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2, Episode 6, is released on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The local time at which the new installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll will depend entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 6 in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

8:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

3:30 p.m. British Summer Time

4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time

8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

It was recently revealed that Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 will be made up of 13 episodes in total, which means that we are almost at the second season’s halfway point. Fans can expect the second cour to finish at some time in December 2022, but with the popularity of the series at a high, it’s unlikely this will be the last we see of the much-loved characters on screen. No official announcement has been made as to a third season, but it may just be a matter of time.

To watch Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2, you will need a premium Crunchyroll subscription. Those who haven’t signed up to the streaming service in the past, are able to enjoy a 14-day free trial before committing to a payment plan. Paid subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.