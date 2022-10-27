Lockwood and Co Release Date and Time on Netflix

Following the release of the first terrifying trailer for Lockwood and Co., audiences are wondering exactly when they will be able to watch the British detective thriller series on Netflix. The show is written and directed by Joe Cornish, and based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name. Now, the release date and time for the first season has now been revealed.

Image: Netflix

Lockwood and Co. will hit Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2022. All eight episodes of the series will be available to stream on Netflix from at midnight, Pacific Time. This translates to 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and 8:00 a.m. GMT.

The synopsis for the series teases a “world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural,” along with the introduction of the titular company, which “operates without adult supervision.” Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) runs the company alongside his sidekick, George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati), and the duo become a trio following the arrival of a gifted young girl called Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes). Together, they will “unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.” So, no pressure, then.

The first teaser for the show saw Lucy in peril, attacked by a demonic supernatural force, while Lockwood half-rushed to save her. You can check it out below:

Lockwood and Co is written and directed by showrunner and executive producer, Joe Cornish, with the cast being rounded out by the likes of Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Morven Christie, Rhianna Dorris, and Paddy Holland. William McGregor assists Cornish as co-director.

The book series on which the show is based was made up of five novels, with the first being published in 2013, and the final book dropping in 2017. With so much rich material to draw from, high viewing figures should ensure a long run for this Netflix series.