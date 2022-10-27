Nvidia 526.47 Driver: Is it Safe to Update?

The Nvidia Game Ready Driver 526.47 is here, and as always, users are wondering if it’s safe to update. The biggest addition this driver brings is DLSS 3 support for 4090 cards. It just brings the regular game support updates and bug fixes for older GPUs.

Is it safe to install Nvidia Game Ready Driver 526.47?

It seems safe to install Nvidia driver 526.47. There have not been any reports of significant issues so far, but benchmarks aren’t available yet. Unfortunately, there are some ongoing issues that it doesn’t fix, including visual artifacts in Forza Horizon 5 and Modern Warfare 2.

Here are the fixes that come with 526.47:

Cyberpunk 2077: In-game map should no longer show corrupted graphics.

Dell XPS 9560: Should no longer crash and reboot when using desktop applications.

Microsoft Edge: Videos should no longer appear green after waking the computer from hibernate or booting with fastboot when Nvidia Image Scaling is enabled.

Minecraft Java Edition: Fixes RTX 30 series performance issues.

Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor: The 165Hz refresh rate option should now be available.

Shadowplay/Gamestream: Should no longer choose the wrong monitor on multi-monitor systems.

Importantly, it doesn’t seem like this driver has introduced any new major issues. However, if you’re antsy, give it a few days and see how it affects other users.