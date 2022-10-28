Modern Warfare 2 Stuttering PC Fix: How To Stop MW2 Stutter

No one wants to deal with a Modern Warfare 2 stuttering PC issue. It can ruin the experience, especially when playing the online multiplayer component. Thankfully, there are many potential fixes that can help stop MW2 stutter on PC.

How to fix Modern Warfare 2 stuttering on PC

To fix Modern Warfare 2 stuttering on PC, users should do the following:

Ensure the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics card driver is installed. Both companies are releasing drivers at an accelerated rate. Keep an eye out for the latest one to ensure the best support for MW2.

Run the game in Fullscreen mode. Windowed mode might be convenient, but it can introduce stutter and a less smooth overall experience.

Close any unnecessary apps that may be using up resources in the background. Check Task Manager to see what’s running in the background and consider closing programs that you aren’t using.

Stop video capture. If you don’t need to capture gameplay, stopping video capture within Nvidia Share, OBS, or other apps can help boost performance and stop stutter.

Lower the graphics settings to get a more consistent frame rate. I recommend lowering all settings to their lowest before gradually increasing one setting at a time. This will let you pinpoint which exact setting is causing the stuttering.



