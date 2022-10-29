My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The return of My Hero Academia had fans going into overdrive, especially now that the anime series is on Season 6 of its run. After a thrilling fifth episode, audiences want to know exactly when they can watch Episode 6. Here is when My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 6, will be available on Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 6 will be available to stream on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The English subs version of the episode will be simulcast alongside the Japanese broadcast, and the local time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 6 in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

4:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

My Hero Academia Season 6 will run for two consecutive cours, for a total of 25 episodes. This follows seasons 2 through to 5 of the anime series that came before it, and the first cour of Season 6 will run through autumn, before the second follows directly after it, to the end of winter. You’ll need a subscription to Crunchyroll to be able to watch Season 6, with plans starting at $7.99 a month. Those who haven’t signed up in the past can also enjoy a 14-day free trial.

No official announcement has yet been made in regards to My Hero Academia Season 7, and it’s likely that we won’t hear any solid information until the sixth season has wrapped up. Judging by the popularity of the series, however, it will be good news for fans.