Black Panther Wakanda Forever: How to Pronounce Namor

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Namor antagonist is one of the oldest characters in Marvel comics, but how is his name actually pronounced? Thanks to a new clip released from the MCU movie that introduces the character, fans can be sure exactly how to pronounce Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here’s how.

How to pronounce Namor in Wakanda Forever

In Wakanda Forever, Namor’s name is pronounced ‘na-morr.’ This is according to actor Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor in the new Black Panther movie.

The character says his name in a clip released on Jimmy Kimmel Live and grabbed by @XMen97News on Twitter. In the video, Tenoch Huerta’s Namor seemingly meets Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) for the first time and introduces himself, although ‘Namor’ is apparently what his enemies call him.

Tenoch Huerta clearly pronounces Namor as ‘na-morr’ in the video. This is contrary to the usual pronunciation of the character’s name, which is ‘nay-more.’ The way it is pronounced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sounds a lot more natural and appropriate to an ancient culture, but then again, it is clearly just a stylish choice on behalf of Marvel Studios.

Namor is one of the oldest Marvel characters, having officially debuted in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939 — the same year as Batman and two years prior to the similar but more popular Aquaman. Namor has a long and complicated history in film, as both Marvel and Universal have been trying to make a Namor movie since 1997. After the MCU began, rights issues meant that Marvel Studios couldn’t use Namor until now, when he will finally make his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Now the movie has had its premiere, there are a lot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot leaks and spoilers out there, especially concerning Namor’s role in the story. Fans should be careful when navigating social media until November 11 if they don’t want to be spoiled.