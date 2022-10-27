Black Panther 2 Spoilers and Plot Leak Are Potentially Out There

The internet is abuzz with talk about Black Panther 2 spoilers as an apparently Wakanda Forever plot leak has found its way online. The spoilers, which I have delved into myself, are certainly interesting, but the unreliable source gives me pause. Regardless, for those willing to potentially ruin the upcoming for themselves, dive into the Black Panther 2 spoilers and plot leak below. For everyone else, this article should act as a PSA that spoilers are now potentially out there, so be wary!

All Black Panther 2 spoilers and plot leak

According to Daniel Richtman (via their paid-access Discord), who has an inconsistent history when it comes to accurate movie leaks, Black Panther 2’s story initially focuses on an original MCU character called Lake Bell, who leads her team of scientists on an expedition into the ocean in search of Vibranium. However, they are wiped out by Namor, Prince of Atlantis, before they can make any progress.

It apparently turns out that the scientists were using tech developed by Riri Williams (Ironheart), who Namor is now trying to hunt down and kill. Riri takes refuge at Wakanda where T’challa passes away from sickness.

Namor discovers that Riri is at Wakanda and asks the Wakandan people to turn her over. The Wakandans refuse and a battle between Wakanda and Atlantis ensues. After her mother dies, Shuri makes an artificial flower to become the new Black Panther. In the ancestral plane she meets Killmonger.

Shuri ends up defeating Namor, but doesn’t finish him off. M’baku is made the new king of Wakanda, though Shuri remains the Black Panther. Nakia reveals that she is having T’challa’s child.

A post-credit scene allegedly features Doctor Doom who is revealed to be the one who sent Lake Bell’s team.

The above summary should be taken with a huge grain of salt, as Daniel Richtman has been hit or miss with leaks. However, the plot does line up with other information we know or suspect about the film.

