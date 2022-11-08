Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office and Tickets Sales Predictions

Marvel Studios will likely be looking at the next few days with excitement and hope, as Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever makes its way to movie theaters across the world. What they will be most interested in, is just how well the film performs at the box office and the number of tickets sold for the sequel.

Recent tracking means we can make some predictions as to how much Black Panther 2 will bring in, both domestically and internationally. Spoiler alert: It’s good news, but please remember that predictions are not dead certs.

Black Panther 2 box office domestic predictions: It’s looking bright

(L-R): Alex Livinalli as Attuma and Mabel Cadena as Namora in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

A recent projection (via THR) predicts that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will become the second-highest Marvel Cinematic Universe opening of the year, hitting $175 million across its three-day weekend, just behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which scored $187 million.

At this point, however, with all of the hype surrounding the movie and the positive feedback after previews, that feels a little cautious. It’s a great weekend to debut, with the only real competition coming from movies that have already enjoyed their opening weekend, such as Black Adam.

There is every possibility that Black Panther 2 could move beyond Doctor Strange’s numbers, even touching the $200 million mark, or slightly surpassing it. If it does, Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole will be responsible for one of the MCU’s biggest-ever hits. The original Black Panther movie took in $202 million across domestically across its opening weekend, after tracking for a $175 million opening, and after all of the marketing surrounding the sequel, there’s no reason why Wakanda Forever could not meet, or even beat, that number.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever box office total projections domestic and worldwide

Winston Duke as M’Baku in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

Throughout its entire cinematic run, Black Panther 2 is expected to rack up anywhere between $435 million and $543 million domestically. This is lower than Black Panther’s domestic gross of $700 million, but again, there is no reason Wakanda Forever cannot surprise us all and topple that figure. What we have to keep in mind, however, is that the global box office is still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worldwide, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should surpass $1 billion during its run. The original Black Panther ended up taking $1.34 billion across the globe, snatching the record for the highest-grossing film by a Black filmmaker in history. Anything close to this number will certainly leave a smile on the faces of Coogler, as well as the heads at Disney and Marvel Studios.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on Friday, November 11, 2022.