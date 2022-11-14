Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Sales Break Weekend Record

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever box office sales for the Marvel movie’s opening weekend are in. The result is very good news for Marvel Studios as not only has it beat the box office sales predictions, it’s already broken a new record for November. Nonetheless, it’s not quite up to the bigger MCU movie of 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever box office weekend hits new November record

The opening weekend for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever broke a new record for the MCU. The movie’s sales are the highest November opening weekend in the U.S. in history, beating out 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. As reported by Variety, Black Panther 2 earned $180 million domestically, which is $5 million more than estimates. It’s also $22 million more than The Hunger Games sequel, which earned $158 million nine years ago.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

Taking into account global sales of $150 million, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever weekend box office stands at a healthy $330 million. Not including marketing, the movie had a $250 million production budget. Considering this is post-pandemic and the movie was mostly shot under COVID restrictions, this is all impressive.

Wakanda Forever’s domestic weekend beats out Thor: Love and Thunder at $143 million, but it’s well under Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which launched in the U.S. to $187.4 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home in December was even higher, launching to $260 million. The original Black Panther was higher too, hitting $202 million in the U.S., although that was pre-pandemic. By comparison, fellow comic book movie Black Adam has only managed $151.1 million domestically in total, and that’s been out since October 21.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters. It will hit Disney Plus at a later date.